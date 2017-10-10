Disneyland California covered in eerie layer of ash as fires engulf state

Visitors said they could 'smell the flames': juniorolivas / Instagram

As wildfires raged across Northern California, authorities have said the fires have burned more than 1,500 buildings and at least 13 people have died.

The fires have been among the largest and most damaging in the state’s history. Authorities estimate there are 150 people missing in wine country.

People shared eerie photos of Disneyland, clouded over with smoke and ash dropping from an orange sky, which have emphasised the magnitude of the disaster.

The Canyon fire 2 in the nearby Anaheim Hills has burned at least 7,500 acres.

"@Disneyland looking surreal with #canyonfire2 burning in the distance," wrote Laura Olden on Twitter.

Twitter user S Preston said: "Anaheim fire as seen from Disneyland. Ash dropping everywhere. #Wildfire."

Anaheim fire as seen from Disneyland. Ash dropping everywhere. #Wildfire pic.twitter.com/s26P2xvuoL — S. Preston (@PootPoot) October 9, 2017

Canyon Fire from Disneyland pic.twitter.com/WKobLUedE6 — Kevin Livingston (@tongoroa) October 9, 2017

Disneyland said it will stay open.

The theme park wrote on Twitter: "Due to wind conditions continuing into this evening, 'Remember... Dreams Come True' fireworks has been cancelled."

More than 100 people are being treated in hospitals for fire-related injuries and smoke inhalation.

Thousands of people are unable to return to their homes on Tuesday, after 5,000 homes were evacuated as the blaze spread.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection is trying to bring the fires under control.

President Trump declared the fires as a “major disaster” and has approved additional funding to the state.

Vice President Mike Pence said Congress will consider $576 million and new legislation to aid fire suppression in the future.

"To California, we say though this declaration, we are with you, our prayers are with you and we will be with you every day until we put the fires out," he said.

Dozens of schools remained closed on Tuesday, flights were cancelled and tens of thousands of people were without cell phone service.

Two hospitals in Santa Rosa, the largest city in the region, were also forced to evacuate patients.