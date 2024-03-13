Disney World ticket deals set for Florida residents this spring, summer

Walt Disney World is offering discounted theme-park admission to Floridians under the heading of Florida Resident Discover Disney Tickets. One variation of the deal ends up costing $59 per day and the eligible dates fall after the Easter/spring break season and into summertime.

The four-day version of these Discover Disney tickets is $235 plus tax. The three-day ticket is $219, which works out to $73 per day.

There are add-on options for park hopping per ticket (totaling $259 to $275, depending on number of days purchased), water parks and Disney golf courses available.

The normal price of a one-day ticket for Florida residents for the rest of 2024 ranges between $109 and $164, depending on date and park selected, according to the official Disney World website.

Discover Disney tickets can be used between April 2 and Sept. 28, and advance park reservations are required. It’s one park per day unless the park-hopping option is purchased. The tickets do not have to be used on consecutive days. The tickets are not transferrable.

Florida residency must be validated online at the time of purchase or at a Disney World park ticket window before the ticket’s first use.

For non-residents, there is currently a four-day deal for $396, plus a three-day offer for $267 that does not include Magic Kingdom theme park. Valid dates are between early April and late September. Park reservations are not required, but tickets must be used within a specific amount of days after the first start date.

Recent additions to Disney World parks include Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, Dreamers Point and “Luminous — The Symphony of Us” at Epcot, which is currently in the midst of its Flower & Garden Festival. At Magic Kingdom, the debut of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure ride and the return of Country Bear Jamboree are scheduled to debut this summer. (Specific dates have not been announced.)

For purchases and more information, go to disneyworld.com and click on “parks & tickets.”

