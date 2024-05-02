Disney World will exhibit former president’s paintings this year. ‘We are thrilled’

A new attraction will open at Disney World this summer courtesy of an ex-president.

The EPCOT Theme Park will host an exhibit of paintings by former President George W. Bush, his presidential center announced in a May 1 news release.

The series, titled “Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors,” is made up of more than 60 paintings of veterans who served the country since Sept. 11, 2001.

Bush’s brushwork will be on display at the Florida park for one year, starting in June.

“We are thrilled Portraits of Courage will be on display for EPCOT visitors to experience this year,“ Ken Hersh, the president and CEO of the George W. Bush Presidential Center, said in the release. “My hope is that those who have the opportunity to see this special exhibit will also remember the leadership, service, and sacrifice behind each of the heroes painted and the unique challenges our servicemembers and their families face when transitioning out of the military.”

“Celebrating those who give so much to our country has been part of the fabric of The Walt Disney Company throughout our 100-year history,” Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Experiences, said in the release. “We’re grateful to the Bush Institute for allowing us to feature this special collection and share it with our guests.”

Bush said in a 2007 interview with The Dallas Morning News that he decided to make the portraits as a way to honor veterans.

The paintings, he said, also draw attention to initiatives undertaken by his presidential center, which include helping veterans transition to civilian life and manage PTSD.

His full-color oil paintings have previously been exhibited around the country, including at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and at the Houston Public Library.

Bush, who served as president from 2001 to 2009, presided over wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, which led to the deaths of more than 7,000 U.S. service members, according to a report from Brown University’s Costs of War project.

The two wars, in addition to post-Sept. 11, 2001, conflicts in Syria, Yemen and Pakistan, have resulted in nearly half a million civilian deaths, according to a separate report by the organization.

