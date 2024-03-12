Disney World announces discounted tickets for Florida residents. 5 things you should know

Less than a month after Disney increased the price of tickets for 2025, the company announced a new option for Florida residents.

Disney opened vacation booking for most of 2025 on Feb. 27 and those jumping in to book a vacation found the cheapest one-day, one-park tickets cost $119 for guests over age 9.

In comparison, Disney announced March 12 it was offering a special ticket for Florida residents for about half the price, but there are limitations.

Here's what you should know.

Disney 2025 price hike: Your next trip to Disney World could cost more, depending on when you visit

Disney 4-Day Discover Ticket now available for Florida residents

Florida residents can buy the four-day Discover Disney Ticket for $59 per day, for a total cost of $235, plus tax.

A three-day Discover ticket for $73 per day, or $219 total plus tax, also is available.

When can the Discover Disney tickets be used?

The Discover Disney tickets can be used from April 2 to Sept. 28 and require an advance park reservation.

Reservations are limited and subject to availability "as determined by Disney and park capacity." Reservation availability can be found on Disney's website.

Are there any other limitations with the Discover Disney ticket? What else should you know?

Yes, the tickets are valid for admission to one theme park per day, unless you purchase an add-on option.

For Florida resident tickets, all adults will need to show proof of Florida residency at the park entrance.

The tickets can be used on consecutive or nonconsecutive days, but you must make a theme park reservation for each date. Disney recommends making reservations immediately after purchasing your ticket since reservations are limited.

All tickets and options are nontransferable and nonrefundable, and exclude activities/events separately priced or not open to the general public.

Add-on options for the Discover Disney ticket

Park Hopper Option $40 more per ticket, plus tax. Visit more than one theme park on the same day.

Water Park and Sports Option $35 more per ticket, plus tax. Visit one theme park per day. Get a certain number of visits to a water park, golf course or miniature golf course based on the length of your ticket. For example, A three-day Discover ticket gets you into a Disney World theme park three days before Sept. 28 plus you can visit a Disney water park on three additional days by Sept. 28.

Park Hopper Plus Option $55 more per ticket, plus tax. Visit more than one theme park on the same day. Plus, get a certain number of visits to a water park, golf course or miniature golf course based on the length of your ticket. This option is a combination of the Park Hopper option and the Water Park and Sports option.



How to save on Disney tickets

Discounted vacation packages or multi-day tickets may be available through such third parties as Costco, AAA or Undercover Tourist, with varying terms and conditions.

Disney typically offers discounted tickets to current and retired military service members and their families.

Special pricing, like the March 12 announcement of the Discover ticket, is often available to Florida residents.

Guests can also save money by paying for tickets with Disney gift cards purchased at a discount.

See all special offers, deals and discounts now available.

Contributor: Eve Chen

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Disney tickets Florida resident: Discover 3-day, 4-day ticket summer