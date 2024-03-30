Disney to upgrade transportation with 90 new buses

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Ninety new buses are making their way from Livermore, California, to Walt Disney World. They’re not driving all at once, though depending on when they come off the line at Gillig, the manufacturer, they may travel in clusters, albeit slowly.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

“They take five or six days to cross the country,” said Disney’s Vice President of Transportation Operations Mark Natter. “They’re driving at a pretty conservative speed.”

Guests will notice the new and updated wraps featuring fan-favorite characters and stories like Chip ‘n’ Dale, Orange Bird, Figment, 101 Dalmatians, Ratatouille and Zootopia. Natter said the illustrations were chosen by Disney’s creative team based on what’s currently resonating with guests.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.



