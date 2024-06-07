Disney and Universal: How to survive Florida theme parks in the summer heat, ways to stay cool

Summer is here and the kids are done with school! Last year, 35.1 million visitors came to Florida between July and September.

AccuWeather predicts this summer will be hot in Florida ― as usual.

If you're planning on making a trip to a Florida theme park this summer, make sure you know the best ways to stay cool. Here's what to know.

How hot will it be in Florida this summer?

AccuWeather says Florida's Panhandle and parts of North Florida may see temperatures one to two degrees higher than average this summer.

The rest of Florida will have typical summer temperatures.

"High water temperatures will influence air temperatures," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Forecaster Paul Pastelok said. "With a high-pressure system in place, with the sun beating down, it won't take much to get into the 90s."

Most Florida theme parks are in Orlando, where summer temperatures typically reach the 90s.

How do I keep cool at theme parks?

Don't let the heat and humidity keep you away from the fun of Florida theme parks. Here's some tips about staying cool even in Florida temperatures.

Avoid being in the theme park in the middle of the day. Temperatures peak mid-day and theme parks are typically at their busiest in the middle of the day. Get to the park early, take a mid-day break, and come back in the evening when temperatures drop again.

Stay hydrated! This may seem obvious, but drinking water is crucial to staying cool in Florida. Don't wait until you're thirsty to drink water Utilize the theme park water fountains to fill up a water bottle

Dress light. You might've packed comfy athletic shoes for the theme park, but remember to pack light clothes. Stick to light colors and materials Avoid long sleeves and pants, or make sure they're moisture-wicking and breathable Bring a hat to protect your face and scalp from the sun

Map out the best places to take a break at the parks Florida theme parks like Walt Disney World, Universal Stuidos, and SeaWorld have maps of their parks posted online. You can use these maps to figure out which areas are shaded or air-conditioned.

Make sure you know where the first aid stations are inside the theme park These first aid stations will be prepared to care for you in case you get overheated



What are the symptoms of heat illness?

Be aware of signs of heat-related illness. There's three main types: ramps, exhaustion, and stroke. Here's the symptoms of each.

Heat cramps: Muscle pains or spasms in your stomach, arms, or legs. If you experience, this, immediately find a cooler location and remove excess clothing.

Heat exhaustion: Look for heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, weakness, dizziness, and vomiting. If you feel like you're experiencing this, find a place with AC, sip cool nonalcoholic beverages, and change into lightweight clothes.

Heat stroke: Internal body temperature, rapid and strong pulse, red skin, dizziness, and confusion. Call 911 or seek medical attention as soon as possible. While waiting for attention, cool your body in the shade or inside. Don't drink anything, but you can get into a cool bath or spray yourself with a hose.

What are the main theme parks in Florida?

Walt Disney World , Lake Buena Vista Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Animal Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios

SeaWorld , Orlando

Busch Gardens , Tampa

Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure , Orlando

LEGOLAND, Winter Haven

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Beating Florida heat at Disney World, other theme parks this summer