Disney Springs Patina Restaurant employees announce unionization campaign

Employees at five Disney Springs restaurants announced Monday they are planning to unionize, speaking out about what they consider to be unfair wages and poor working conditions.

Workers at non-union restaurants operated by the Patina Restaurant Group said they make less than unionized Disney employees doing the same jobs just a two-minute walk away.

The unionization push involves more than 300 restaurant workers at Morimoto Asia, The Edison, Maria and Enzo’s, Enzo’s Hideaway and Pizza Ponte. Those eateries are in the Disney Springs entertainment complex, but are run by a third-party restaurant chain, not The Walt Disney Company.

Patina Restaurant Group is owned by Delaware North, one of the largest privately owned hospitality and entertainment companies in the world.

“There is a second-class of restaurant workers at Delaware North restaurants at Disney Springs. … Many of them make lower wages than peers at Disney,” said Jeremy Haicken, president of Unite Here Local 737, which represents 180,000 food, beverage and housekeeping workers at Disney World. “Many of them say they are considered part-time in the Delaware North system, even though they report working four, five, six or more days a week.”

Sabrina Redditt, a cook at Morimoto Asia, said she makes $18 an hour, while a cook with similar experience at a Disney-run restaurant makes at least $24 an hour.

“I try to be very motivated going into the workplace,” Redditt said. “Unfortunately, 10, 20 minutes, I find myself looking for the nearest exit, wishing to run out, especially when you are making appetizers that cost more than you make in an hour.”

Workers said the company expects part-time employees to have full-time availability, denying them sick time, paid vacation, health insurance and other benefits that typically come with a full-time job.

“We’re expected to provide that Disney experience for our guests, but as employees, we are not getting that Disney experience we deserve,” said Kristen Mercer, an Orlando native who works for Maria and Enzo’s.

A Delaware North company spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The unionization campaign is getting the backing of local politicians, including state Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, and Florida Senate Democratic candidate Carlos Guillermo Smith.

Unite Here Local 737 filed federal unfair labor practice charges against Patina Restaurant Group, accusing the company of watching and threatening employees because of their union activity. This is the first campaign by subcontracted employees at Disney Springs to form a union, Haicken said.

Workers are calling for a fair process to organize a union.

“We are the restaurants,” said Julie Ruiz, who makes $15 an hour working at Pizza Ponte. “They don’t run without us.”