Disney shareholders back CEO Bob Iger in proxy fight against investor
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Disney shareholders back CEO Bob Iger in proxy fight against investor
Disney shareholders back CEO Bob Iger in proxy fight against investor
Disney won a high-profile proxy battle with activist investor Nelson Peltz, ending months of uncertainty over who will sit on the entertainment giant's board as it navigates turbulent times.
Disney has continued to push back against Peltz's accusations ahead of a critical shareholder meeting on April 3.
Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis recommended shareholders support the company's current board.
Mike Tyson is supposed to step in the ring against Jake Paul on July 20.
Most people focus on the presidential frontrunners, but control of Congress matters nearly as much.
Tomorrowland's Autopia attraction is embracing the future with a transition away from fossil fuels.
Polestar, with a revamped ownership structure and new funding in place, is hoping two new SUVs get the brand back on track.
While there are countless tech companies that make HR technology for small and midsized businesses, much of it is geared toward “professionals who sit at desks in some capacity,” insists Homebase founder and CEO John Waldmann. Homebase is HR software that targets the two-thirds of the American SMB workforce with hourly jobs that require them to be on-site. After nabbing over 100,000 small businesses as customers, covering over 2 million employees, Homebase recently closed on $60 million in Series D financing.
A group of 200 musicians signed an open letter calling on tech companies and developers to not undermine human creativity with AI music generation tools. The list of undersigned artists is so power-packed and wide-ranging that it could make for a great Coachella lineup -- it features Billie Eilish, the Bob Marley estate, Chappell Roan, Elvis Costello, Greta Van Fleet, Imagine Dragons, Jon Bon Jovi, the Jonas Brothers, Kacey Musgraves, Katy Perry, Mac DeMarco, Miranda Lambert, Mumford & Sons, Nicki Minaj, Noah Kahan, Pearl Jam, Sheryl Crow and Zayn Malik, among others.
Investors are growing gloomy about the chances the Fed will delay a rate cut until the second half of the year.
The former featherweight champion sees the BMF bout versus Justin Gaethje as an opportunity to prove himself once again and potentially alter the course of his career.
In 2023, higher egg prices provided an opportunity for alternative protein companies to show they could compete with traditional egg manufacturers. One place seeing a lot of activity is Onego Bio, a Finland-based food-biotech company, which uses the fungus Trichoderma reesei and precision fermentation to create an animal-free egg white alternative called Bioalbumen. Maija Itkonen, co-founder and CEO of Onego Bio (pronounced on-eh-go), spun off the company with precision fermentation expert Christopher Landowski from VTT (Technical Research Centre of Finland) in 2022.
Tucked inside Canoo's 2023 earnings report is a nugget regarding the use of CEO Tony Aquila's private jet — just one of many expenses that illustrates the gap between spending and revenue at the EV startup. Canoo posted Monday its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings for 2023 in a regulatory filing that shows a company burning through cash as it tries to scale up volume production of its commercial electric vehicles and avoid the same fate as other EV startups, like recently bankrupt Arrival.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has transferred formal control of the eponymously firm's named corporate venture fund to Ian Hathaway, OpenAI confirmed to TechCrunch. The OpenAI Startup Fund, launched in 2021, was initially set up with Altman as its named controller. The fund's initial GP structure was intended as a temporary arrangement, and Altman made no personal investment, nor did he have any financial interest, a spokesperson explained.
Arizona State won its first NCAA men's swimming championship on Saturday. The architects were Bob Bowman and his latest star pupil, Léon Marchand.
The biggest news stories this morning: Marvel Rivals is a new Overwatch-like team shooter, Oregon’s Right to Repair bill is now a law, The White House lays out extensive AI guidelines for the federal government.
Decades of climbing the ladder while challenging conventional thinking have brought Mary Barra to the present — the year of delivering on ambitious EV goals at storied automaker General Motors (GM).
Engadget's impressions of VR game The Pirate Queen, as well as an interview with executive producers Lucy Liu and Eloise Singer.
With just over two weeks left in the regular season, our NBA writers break down the most intriguing playoff races to watch and make predictions for the stretch run.
Disney is retreating from India. Here's why it's happening now.