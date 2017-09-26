Disney Resort Housekeeper Arrested for Allegedly Leaving 2-Year-Old in Hot Car and Going to Work

A Disney employee has been accused of leaving a 2-year-old alone in a parked car as she went back to work at the Walt Disney World Resort, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Read: Mom Arrested for Allegedly Leaving Child in Hot Car Tells Cops Patrol Vehicle Is Too Hot: Police

Myriam Lubin Cadet, 37, a housekeeper at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort in Orlando, was charged with felony child neglect after security heard a child crying from a car parked in the employee lot Monday afternoon, according to an incident report.

The car was not running, and while a window was cracked open, the car was parked in an area with no shade, and the temperature in the vehicle was more than 113 degrees, deputies reported.

The 2-year-old was “crying and sweating profusely” when she was removed from the vehicle at about 1 p.m. after being alone for approximately 50 minutes, according to an incident report.

She was then taken to a nearby hospital where she was declared to be in stable condition.

“It is never, ever okay to leave a child in a car alone and unattended, especially in a hot car, not even for a second,” Deputy Ingrid Tejada-Monforte of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office told InsideEdition.com. “Stop, think and check before walking away from your vehicle.”

Deputies reported Lubin Cadet was asked to watch the child a few hours earlier by a friend or family member after the child’s mother had gone into labor.

Lubin Cadet told her manager she had to go to her car for a minute, but instead picked up the 2-year-old nearby before returning back to her job, leaving the child in a car seat of the parked car, authorities said.

Read: First Grade Teacher, 2 Disney Employees Among 9 Men Arrested in Child Porn Sting

“If someone sees a child alone in a vehicle, we ask the witness to get involved and call 911 immediately,” Tejada-Monforte said. “Together we can make a difference and save lives in our community.”

Lubin Cadet was arrested and taken to Orange County Jail, where she posted bond and has since been released.

She has been placed on leave from her job pending the outcome of the investigation, according to WKMG.

Watch: Disney Star Terrorizing Neighborhood With Dangerous YouTube Stunts: Residents

Related Articles: