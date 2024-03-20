Disney introduces its latest cruise ship

Disney fans will soon be able to embark on a new adventure after the company announced its latest cruise ship, the Disney Destiny, on Wednesday.

The ship, which is being constructed in Germany and scheduled to be delivered in 2025, will have a design themed to “Heroes and Villains,” drawing on the legacy of beloved Disney stories, characters, and theme park attractions.

Onboard, guests will have the chance to encounter heroes and villains from some of Disney’s most beloved movies, such as “The Lion King,” “Hercules,” and “One Hundred and One Dalmatians,” within the spaces, experiences, and entertainment throughout their voyage, the company said.

“The Disney Destiny will celebrate our most legendary Disney stories and characters, bringing them to life in new and exciting ways exclusively for Disney Cruise Line guests,” Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Cruise Line, said in a statement.

“As we continue to expand our fleet, the Disney Destiny will further strengthen our position as a leader in family cruising as we offer even more ways for families to experience Disney magic and world-class service at sea.”

Minnie Mouse will also be depicted on the bow of the ship “striking a valiant pose in a heroic ensemble as her cape waves waving majestically in the sea breeze,” a news release said.

Disney Destiny will be the third in the DCL’s Wish class, following Disney Wish, which debuted in 2022 and Disney Treasure, which is scheduled to hit the seven seas in December.

Disney previously announced that it would set aside $12 billion to fund new cruise ships, bringing the company’s total fleet size from five to eight.

