Disney's live-action Mulan casts Star Wars favourite

From Digital Spy

Disney's live-action remake of Mulan has bolstered its cast with a favourite from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Donnie Yen, who played the blind warrior monk Chirrut Îmwe in the Star Wars anthology film, is joining Chinese actress Liu Yifei in this modern version of the classic 1998 Disney animation.

While Yifei is playing the young female warrior, following an extensive worldwide search to cast the role, Yen will star as Mulan's mentor Commander Tung, Deadline reports.

Action star Yen is a major name in his native China, having starred in the popular Ip Man series that is based on Bruce Lee's martial arts teacher Yip Man and is now onto its fourth film. Yen appeared opposite boxing legend Mike Tyson in last year's Ip Man 3.

He also starred with Jackie Chan in 2003's Shanghai Knights, and was the martial arts choreographer for 2000's Highlander: Endgame and 2002's Blade II.

It was previously announced that the new Mulan will definitely also feature some of the classic songs from the original - like 'Reflection' - despite early fears that the music would be cut entirely for the live-action version.

The Zookeeper's Wife's Niki Caro is directing the film, which following a recent delay of nearly two years (!), will arrive on March 27, 2020, to allow more time for its creative team to re-envision the project.

