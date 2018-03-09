Disney's 'Star Wars' Land Takes Shape In New Video -- And It's Huge

The “Star Wars” themed area at the Disneyland resort in Anaheim, California, is rapidly taking shape.

A new fly-through video released by the company shows all the progress made in the construction of the land, dubbed “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.”

“At Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, guests will be transported to the planet of Batuu, a remote outpost on the galaxy’s edge that was once a busy crossroads along the old sub-lightspeed trade routes,” the company said in a news release.

The new land will feature a ride that “lets guests take the controls of Millennium Falcon on a customized secret mission” as well as another ride that “puts guests in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance.”

It’s a safe bet that there will also be a few merchandising opportunities.

A second and largely identical version of “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” is also under construction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World in Florida. A hotel themed to the franchise is also planned.

Both “Star Wars” lands are set to open next year, although an exact date has not yet been announced.