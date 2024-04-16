Dismissed juror describes the moment she saw Trump in court
Kara McGee was dismissed from jury duty on the second day of jury selection in former President Donald Trump’s criminal hush money trial in New York City.
Dozens of prospective jurors are being questioned inside Manhattan Criminal Court, where a panel of 12 jurors and six alternates will ultimately be chosen to decide the former president’s fate.
The heart of the Manhattan DA's indictment relies heavily on an untested legal theory that some experts say will be very hard to prove.
On Monday, Donald Trump will again make history, becoming the first former president to go to trial on criminal charges.
Trump Media stock slid as much as 16% on Monday after the parent company of Donald Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, filed to issue more than 21 million shares.
Donald Trump’s tax plans have already proven a hit with billionaires. What Joe Biden is hoping is that those same plans will be politically toxic in the swing states that will decide the election this fall.
This ruling is unrelated to the Michigan sign-stealing investigation, which remains ongoing.
On the first day of Trump’s first criminal trial, prosecutors asked Judge Juan Merchan to fine Trump $3,000 for three social media posts attacking witnesses who will testify in the hush money case against him that they say violate a gag order put in place by the judge last month
Apple is opening up web distribution for iOS apps targeting users in the European Union starting Tuesday. Developers who opt in — and who meet Apple's criteria, including app notarization requirements — will be able to offer iPhone apps for direct download to EU users from their own websites. Apple's walled garden stance has enabled it to funnel essentially all iOS developer revenue through its own App Store in the past.
McIlroy says he's never even considered joining LIV Golf.
Herzog was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2010.
The Biden administration aims to tackle "runaway interest" as part of a new student debt relief measure. If successful, it could bring relief to 23 million borrowers.
Betancourt faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
When prolific venture capital firms Andreessen Horowitz and Lerer Hippeau announced in early 2024 they were pivoting away from consumer tech, it sparked a social media debate about whether there are still opportunities. Scheinman, founding managing partner, is even credited for coming up with the Zoom name. As to the notion that no one wants to invest in consumer tech anymore, Scheinman told TechCrunch “it’s not true.”
Nintendo has announced an Indie World showcase for April 17. Might it finally, at long last be time for Hollow Knight: Silksong news?