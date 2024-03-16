‘Disgruntled’ ex employee charged with setting fire at Key Largo restaurant, deputies say

Florida Keys deputies say “a disgruntled former employee” set multiple fires at the marina he had worked at on Seagate Boulevard in Key Largo.

According to deputies, Terry Wayne Moore, 51, was arrested Thursday afternoon for setting fires a week earlier at Pilot House Restaurant & Marina. Police had responded to a call around 7:40 a.m. March 6, about a burglary and evidence that multiple fires at Pilot had been intentionally set, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s report.

Moore was charged with three felony counts: arson, burglary and property damage with criminal mischief. He is being held at a Key West jail facility.

Pilot House Restaurant & Marina reopened on March 7. The Miami Herald reached out to the business for more details.

In December 2018, Moore faced a judge in Plantation Key after his canary mastiff attacked Miami Herald reporter David Goodhue that November. Moore ran the Newport Boat Yard in Key Largo at the time. He had reached out to the reporter to cover a story on the business that had been damaged by Hurricane Irma in 2017. Goodhue was in his car when he was attacked by Moore’s dog.