From 'disgraceful' to 'heartbreaking': Southern Tier reps react to Trump's guilty verdict

Former President Donald Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts in his New York criminal hush money trial Thursday in a Manhattan court, the first criminal trial in U.S. history against a former president.

Reaction to the historic jury decision broke down along party lines in New York state's Southern Tier, with Republican congressmen Marc Molinaro and Nick Langworthy rallying to Trump's defense, claiming the conviction marks a "perversion" and "corruption" of the justice system.

Democrats, including Gov. Kathy Hochul and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, said the verdict proved that "no one is above the law."

Trump was convicted of falsifying business records to hide a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election. The conviction does not preclude Trump from running for office.

Here's how elected officials in the Southern Tier and beyond are reacting to the verdict.

Rep. Marc Molinaro (R-19)

Molinaro represents NY-19 covering Broome, Chenango, Columbia, Cortland, Delaware, Greene, Sullivan, Tioga, and Tompkins counties as well as part of Otsego County and Ulster County. Molinaro posted a statement on X after the verdict.

“This is how we’re going to do politics now? Not through spirited debates, but by weaponizing the justice and court system to attack a political rival right before the election.

"This is a perversion of our justice system. The leading contender for the presidency doesn’t belong behind bars. It’s disgraceful, unprecedented, and bad for democracy."

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY)

“No one should be above the law. Like every criminal defendant, Mr. Trump had the opportunity to mount a vigorous defense and to be judged by a jury of his peers. I respect the jury’s verdict."

Rep. Nick Langworthy (R-23)

Langworthy represents the 23rd District, including Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben Counties, and parts of Erie County. In a statement, Langworthy said he stands behind Trump and "the real verdict will come on Nov. 5."

“Today marks an unprecedented corruption of our justice system and a very dark day for America,” Langworthy said. “We have witnessed a blatant action to imprison a Presidential nominee and steal the election out of the hands of the voters. A corrupt prosecutor, a corrupt judge, and a corrupt jury conspired to undermine our democracy in a manner more fitting of a banana republic than the United States of America.

“George Soros bankrolled Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, acting as a useful idiot for Biden, has manipulated the legal system to serve the interests of the radical Left. It is an egregious abuse of power aimed solely at keeping President Trump out of the White House. Every American should be deeply concerned and have serious doubts about the integrity of our judicial system after what we have seen today. This miscarriage of justice is not just an attack on President Trump but also on our democracy and the very principles that our nation was founded upon.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul

"Today's verdict reaffirms that no one is above the law. In preparation for a verdict in this trial, I directed my Administration to closely coordinate with local and federal law enforcement and we continue to monitor the situation. We are committed to protecting the safety of all New Yorkers and the integrity of our judicial system."

Paul Van Caeseele

Paul Van Caeseele is a Steuben County legislator and the Hornell Republican Party Chairman. Van Caeseele said the Trump conviction "smeared" the country's legacy and claimed "our own government is ambushing the leader of a political party to sway election results."

"Our Federal two-tiered justice system makes it more obvious every day that they are progressively using the bench to play politics," Van Caeseele stated. "However, in the end, I expect these sham charges will be overturned on appeal and President Trump will be vindicated. The Democrat Party has made fatal errors in judgment as even 'Never Trumpers' are now supporting the movement looking forward to Nov. 5 as the day of reckoning. And although these current circumstances may be hard for my fellow Trump supporters to swallow, I urge you to be patient but vigilant as this is a story of sacrifice.

"So, as we sit back and watch the Democrat Party denigrate the use of our government’s power to pander to their own elitist interests, we need to make sure we use this new instance of iniquitous corruption as further provocation to make a change at the ballot box this Nov. 5."

Shawn Hogan

Shawn Hogan is the former mayor of Hornell and the Steuben County Democratic Party Chairman.

"It’s a cause for celebration in that our justice system prevailed, and the rule of law is secure," said Hogan. "Trump was convicted by a jury of 12 of his peers in a fair and just trial. Even the defense attorney praised the judge for his fairness. These Republican politicians are all falling in line like lemmings. That’s the most heartbreaking thing about this whole thing. People I know and at one time respected are falling in line to this guy they know is a liar, unethical and morally corrupt. They still fall in line behind him. It’s just mind boggling.

"The only time elections aren’t rigged is when Republicans win. When their party leader is convicted after a seven-week trial featuring multiple witnesses, to rail against the process is so un-American it almost makes me want to cry. It’s heartbreaking more than anything. How can anyone be so immune from the truth? They’re all aiding and assisting in the destruction of our democracy, and they ought to be ashamed."

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Trump found guilty: New York Southern Tier representatives react