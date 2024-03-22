Disgraced George Santos leaving 'embarrassing' Republican Party, will run as independent

Disgraced former New York congressman George Santos announced he’s leaving the “embarrassing” Republican Party on the same day that Congress passed a $1.2 trillion bipartisan spending bill to keep the federal government running, followed by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene vowing to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson for working with Democrats.

“After today’s embarrassing showing in the house I have reflected and decided that I can no longer be part of the Republican Party,” Santos posted on X. “The Republican Party continues to lie and swindle its voter base. I in good conscience cannot affiliate myself with a party that stands for nothing and falls for everything.”

Republicans joined Democrats in voting to expel Santos from Congress in December following revelations he lied about almost every aspect of his life before being elected to office in 2020.

The United State’s Attorney General’s office has charged him with dozens of crimes, including conspiracy to commit offenses against the U.S. and making materially false statements to the Federal Election Commission. The 35-year-old Queens native denies wrongdoing.

Santos said Friday he’s suspending his campaign to reenter Congress as a Republican and will instead attempt to win without party support.

“I will take my Ultra MAGA/Trump supporting values to the ballot in November as an independent,” he declared.

Santos, who previously served in New York’s 3rd District, now hopes to compete for a 1st District seat. His candidacy is considered a longshot.

