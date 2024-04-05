Disgraced former judge Scott DuPont who was removed from bench seeks another judgeship

Scott C. DuPont in a court file photo before he was removed from the bench.

Disgraced former 7th Circuit Judge Scott DuPont, whom the state Supreme Court unanimously removed from the bench in 2018, is running for a circuit judge seat.

The Florida Supreme Court removed DuPont, stating that he was unfit in 2018 to serve on the bench and citing egregious campaign violations as well as judicial canon violations. While the order removed him as a judge, it did not bar him from running again.

The Florida Bar also suspended DuPont in 2019 from practicing law for 90 days based on the violations that got him booted from the bench.

But DuPont submitted paperwork this week with the State Division of Elections to run against incumbent Circuit Judge Rose Marie Preddy in the Circuit 7 group 11 seat.

Judicial candidates must still file papers to qualify to run. Qualifying runs from noon, April 22, through noon, April 26.

DuPont has not yet returned a phone call or email from The News-Journal.

DuPont is accused of fabricating information about his opponent

DuPont was elected to the circuit bench in 2010 and won re-election against Malcolm Anthony in 2016 with 62% of the vote. But DuPont's victory was short-lived.

The Florida Supreme Court stated in a 2018 opinion that DuPont was unfit to serve on the bench after he "knowingly misrepresent(ed) facts about the Anthonys during his 2016 campaign," the opinion states.

DuPont posted on a website what he described as “possible matching arrest records” for Anthony’s wife and his daughter, but neither had ever been arrested.

DuPont also violated canons when he not only failed to verify some of the false information about Anthony and his family, but apparently made some of the information up.

"Not only did Judge DuPont fail to verify the accuracy of the information he was provided as was his obligation, but it also appears that Judge DuPont actually manufactured some of the facts he disseminated in relation to that information," the Supreme Court opinion stated.

The Supreme Court found that DuPont’s “careless” actions caused potential harm to Anthony’s family. The justices said that such carelessness is inconsistent with a judge promoting confidence in the judiciary.

The Supreme Court also found that DuPont violated judicial canons when he ordered that a man be searched and his $180 seized during a family court hearing in 2011. The Supreme Court said it has previously condemned “such unlawful, judicially ordered seizures in open court.”

The court also cited a first appearance hearing DuPont conducted during Memorial Day 2016. DuPont held the hearing without the presence of attorneys to suit his campaign schedule, disrespecting the attorneys and the inmates, the justices found. DuPont has offered no excuse or explanation, the justices found.

The Florida Supreme Court found DuPont violated several judicial canons, including when he said he would not find statutes unconstitutional.

The court followed the recommendations of an ethics panel which stated that DuPont showed a “reckless disregard for the truth."

The Florida Judicial Qualifications Commission had recommended DuPont be removed after finding him guilty of several violations of the code of judicial conduct.

At the time, DuPont presided over civil cases at the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center in Bunnell and the Putnam County Courthouse in Palatka.

DuPont was the first judge removed from the 7th Circuit bench since Circuit Judge Gayle Graziano in 1997. The 7th Circuit covers Volusia, Flagler, Putnam and St. Johns counties.

DuPont was admitted to practice law in April 2004, according to the Florida Bar website.

At the time DuPont was removed he was 46 and lived in Welaka.

DuPont’s current Florida Bar webpage lists his practice name as “My DUI Guy, P.A.” in St. Augustine.

Reinstatement

The Florida Bar suspended DuPont effective Nov. 12, 2019, for the 90 days and granted his petition for reinstatement on May 30, 2020. The Florida Bar interviewed 10 of DuPont's references, including attorneys and judges, who supported his reinstatement and said he was "rehabilitated" and had expressed remorse. The bar stated that during the suspension, DuPont performed community service and was involved in church ministries.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida judge removed from bench in 2018 files to run again