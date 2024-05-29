Disgraced former judge Scott DuPont booted from circuit court race

Scott C. DuPont in a court file photo before he was removed from the bench

A court ruled Wednesday that former circuit judge Scott DuPont, who was removed from the bench by the state Supreme Court, is ineligible to run again.

DuPont, who lives in Palm Coast, had filed to run against Circuit Judge Rose Marie Preddy.

But a Leon County Circuit judge granted a motion by Preddy's attorneys who argued that DuPont was not eligible to run for circuit judge.

Preddy's attorneys argued that DuPont had not been a member of the Florida Bar for the previous five years — a requirement to run for circuit judge.

The attorneys argued that's because DuPont was suspended by the Florida Bar after his removal from the bench. Preddy's attorneys cited previous court rulings that an attorney is not considered a member of the bar while he or she is suspended.

The court also ordered that supervisors of elections in the 7th Circuit, which covers Volusia, Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam counties, remove DuPont's name from any ballots for the August primary election.

DuPont’s attorney, Anthony Sabatini, said DuPont will appeal the judge’s decision to the state’s 1st District Court of Appeal.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Former judge Scott DuPont booted from circuit court race