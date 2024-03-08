Disgraced ex-Rep. George Santos takes a seat in Congress for State of the Union

Disgraced ex-Rep. George Santos Thursday made a surprise return to Congress for the State of the Union address.

The ousted Long Island Republican lawmaker was spotted on the floor of the House of Representatives chatting with far right-wing ally Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colorado) before President Biden was expected to deliver the much-awaited annual speech.

“I was just talking to my colleagues in a very bipartisan fashion,” Santos said.“I’m a former member. I have privileges.”

Santos sported a rhinestone-collared shirt and glittery silver shoes. He took a prime seat on the aisle a little more than an hour before Biden was expected to start his speech at 9 pm.

“Santos is disgracing the House Floor with his presence,” Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-Bronx) tweeted. “He should be expelled from the House Floor.”

Santos, like other former representatives, has the right to return to the House floor whenever they want. The only exceptions are for lobbyists and for bills that directly impact them personally.

The House rules did not take into account the situations where members of Congress are ejected.

Santos was expelled by an overwhelming vote of his House colleagues, making him the first member of Congress since the Civil War to be ousted prior to being convicted of a crime.

Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi won a special election last month to replace him in the blue-leaning North Shore-based district.

Santos is awaiting trial later this year on federal fraud, theft, and campaign finance charges.