Discuss climate with elected officials from the comfort of your couch

Citizens and state legislators are invited Thursday to discuss climate change from the comfort of their homes.

PennEnvironment will host the virtual day of lobbying, Virtual Citizen Climate Lobby Day 2024, alongside nearly a dozen climate-centric organizations. The daylong event will focus on climate-related concerns such as air and water quality and environmental issues that relate to Pennsylvania and its residents.

PennEnvironment’s mission, according to its website is, “Working together for clean air, clean water, clean energy, wildlife, open spaces and a livable climate.”

All those interested in the planet’s good health are welcome, and some 400 constituents from across Pennsylvania are expected to attend, logging on for 30- or 60-minute Zoom meetings with state representatives and senators throughout the day.

Participants will be given a chance to speak their minds, and may also take part in a virtual rally which will be held from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m.

Those who register to attend are also invited to two online webinars “to discuss the climate action legislation we'll be advocating for, answer your questions, and provide training and tips on how to make your advocacy as effective as possible,” stated a registration confirmation email from PennEnvironment. The next webinar will take place Tuesday at 1 p.m.

In 2023, over 200 state residents logged onto the virtual event. This year, over twice as many have registered, and meetings will take place virtually with 50 legislative offices across the state.

The office of state Sen. Rosemary Brown, R-40, Middle Smithfield Twp., will be represented by Legislative Director Christine Zubeck, on Thursday at 11:30 a.m., according to Flora Cardoni, the field director at PennEnvironment, who said her job is “helping people make their voices heard to their elected officials.”

Cardoni explained that PennEnvironment typically reaches out to invite legislators to attend in counties where there is high constituent interest for the cyber event.

“For constituents in areas where we don’t have a meeting scheduled, we’ll give them resources so they can call the office and still make their voice heard for clean energy and climate action,” she said. This year’s event intends to focus on “talking to legislators about a mix of bills that would expand clean renewable energy, improve energy efficiency and lower climate and air pollution across the commonwealth,” she said.

The lobby day, according to Cardoni, started at the Capitol in Harrisburg. After becoming virtual in 2020 during the pandemic, it is now in its fourth year as an online-based event. While she hopes to one day revisit an in-person and cyber hybrid version of the event, she appreciates what having the online event does for attendance. “Doing it virtually allows more people across the state to participate,” she said.

An RSVP via a form is required to snag a cyber spot at the virtual event, which is being sponsored by a number of organizations alongside PennEnvironment, including PennFutures, PennPIRG, Solar United Neighbors, Vote Solar Action Fund, POWER Interfaith, Sierra Club PA, Clean Air Action Fund, Conservation Voters of Pennsylvania, Keystone Energy Efficiency Alliance, and Evergreen Action.