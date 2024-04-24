Discrimination lawsuit against Worcester Art Museum directors has been dismissed

WORCESTER — A lawsuit in which a former curator of the Worcester Art Museum accused its director and the head of curatorial affairs of employment discrimination has been dismissed.

According to the lawsuit filed July 18 in Worcester County Superior Court, Rachel Parikh, the former associate curator of the arts of Asia and the Islamic world, alleged she was “mocked and ridiculed because she is a brown-skinned woman of South Asian (Indian) descent and subjected to a hostile and offensive work environment and retaliation” during her employment at the museum.

Parikh brought the action against Matthias Waschek, the museum’s director, and Claire Whitner, the museum’s director of curatorial affairs and curator of European art, as well as four Worcester Art Museum board members.

Parikh’s complaints include “racism and unwelcome and offensive behavior” from Waschek and his spouse during a brunch in November 2021 and a dinner in March 2022.

In addition, Parikh alleged the museum refused to promote her and treated new hires more favorably. She also expressed her fear of retaliation.

In response to Parikh’s concerns, the museum hired an independent investigator to look into the allegations as well as prepare a confidential report.

On Oct. 4, the plaintiff and the defendants made a joint motion to impound the complaint and several exhibits attached to it.

On Oct. 10, the parties dismissed the action and all claims asserted in the action against Worcester Art Museum with prejudice and without costs, with all rights of appeal to be waived.

On Tuesday, the Worcester Art Museum released the following statement: "The complaint regarding our institution and its leadership has been resolved by the parties involved. WAM, under the leadership of Matthias Waschek, remains committed to ensuring a healthy workplace and the trust of both its staff and the communities we serve."

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester Art Museum discrimination lawsuit has been dismissed