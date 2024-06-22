Discovery Park seeks help finding Cornell Park vandalism suspects

(KRON) – The Town of Discovery Bay is asking for community help in finding the individuals who vandalized Cornell Park.

At 10:15 p.m. on Monday, a green truck and a white truck were performing “spinouts” on the park’s lawn, according to the town’s social media.

Anyone with information or footage regarding the park’s vandalism is asked to call the Town of Discovery Bay at (925) 392-4575.

According to the city officials, Cornell Park was vandalized twice in one week.

If residents see other vehicles or people vandalizing the park, the town suggests not interfering and calling the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office at (925) 646-2441.

