Discovery of hazardous material prompts evacuation of Boonsboro High School

BOONSBORO — While there were no reported injuries, students and staff were evacuated as a precaution Monday morning from Boonsboro High School after a hazardous substance was found in the building's mechanical room.

According to a news release from the county government, the Washington County Division of Emergency Services responded at 9:41 a.m., "along with units from various county fire and rescue agencies." In all, 40 responders were involved, the release said.

Emergency responders went to work to contain the material, identified as Halocarbon 22 or Freon 22, and ventilate the building, according to the release.

Students were evacuated first to the school's stadium, and then to Boonsboro Elementary and Middle schools for pick-up as classes were dismissed at 11:15 a.m.

Washington County Public Schools posted a notification of the evacuation at 10 a.m., and updated with the early dismissal announcement at 10:40 a.m.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Hazardous material discovery ends school day at Boonsboro High School