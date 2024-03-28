Discovery of camera in employee bathroom leads to arrest of Hasbro employee, police say

PROVIDENCE − A 47-year-old Warwick man was arrested Wednesday after employees at Hasbro Children's Hospital found a hidden camera in their restroom, according to Providence police.

As of Wednesday, detectives had determined that the camera had captured imagery of one person, said Providence police Detective Maj. David Lapatin.

The Warwick man, a hospital employee, was charged with one count of video voyeurism, Lapatin said.

An investigation continues.

The bathroom where the camera was found is in a locker-room type area that is not accessible to patients of or visitors to the children's hospital, police said.

The man was arrested after detectives went to the hospital at 3:30 p.m. to investigate.

He was held at police headquarters in advance of his appearance Thursday in District Court, Providence.

