After discovery of 300-year-old sunken Spanish galleon loaded with treasure, Columbia plans to collect

A ship filled with billions of dollars worth of treasure sank off the coast of Colombia over 300 years ago, now the Colombian government approved a plan that will recover the sunk ship and all its gold, according to a press release.

The San Jose galleon could possibly have the world's largest sunken treasure. It was discovered in 2015, and is estimated to be worth billions of dollars, but the ships final resting spot is being held secret by the Colombian government.

According to the press release, Colombia is investing around 18 million pesos, or $4,628, into the archeological discovery. It will be using robots to collect the ships treasure.

According to ABC News in Australia, the country will be using robots to recover the ship's bounty.

How did the ship sink?

According to the Associated Press, the ship was owned by the Spanish Crown when it was sunk by the British Navy near Cartagena in 1708. It tried to outrun the Navy, but it was unsuccessful and only a handful of its crew of 600 survived.

It was headed to the court of King Philip V of Spain, and hauled the motherload of all treasure.

What kind of treasure is on the ship?

CBS states the Ship held the following:

Emeralds

Silver

200 tons of gold coins.

Not the only discovery news

A 17th-century canon believed to be a part of the Merchant Royal, a different ship known as the "El Dorado of the seas," was found of the English Coast.

The ship sank as it was returning to England from Mexico and held hundreds of thousands of pounds of gold and silver.

