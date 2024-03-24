How I discovered my family's murderous secret

Most families have secrets.

The brother-in-law in jail, the uncle who’s an alcoholic.

How about a love child or two?

But how many have found a quadruple murder-suicide among their ancestry tales?

That was my discovery more than 20 years ago when I stumbled upon a long-hidden family secret that involved my grandmother, her alcoholic sister, a manically-depressed brother-in-law, and their innocent children.

The result: One of the worst mass murders in South Dakota history and the basis of my new book, "Death on St. Charles Street," published this year by Amarna Books and Media.

But I might never have found out about it if my brother, Peter, had not gotten married.

Here’s the story:

In 2001, Peter and his lovely bride, Lila, tied the knot in Poland, her home country. But they later had a U.S.-based celebration for those of us who could not attend the nuptials.

The location: La Crosse, Wisconsin, hometown of my mother’s family and at the time still home to my grandmother, Margaret (Peggy) Snyder, and her son, Steven.

During the visit, my Aunt Kay showed home movies and slides of their childhood and relatives dating back to the 1950s.

At one point, the image of a woman I had never seen appeared in the slides. Kay said it was her Aunt Alberta, Grandma Peggy’s sister.

When I asked why I had never met her, she said, “she died before you were born.”

My wife, Claire, piped up, “How did she die?”

After a slight pause, Kay said, “She was murdered.”

That’s when my reporter lightbulb went off.

“Murdered?” I thought. “How?”

Kay went through a brief description that revealed Alberta’s husband, John, had shot her, two of their three children, and then himself back in July 1962.

While most of the family stayed silent, I immediately started asking questions.

How did this happen? Was he a violent person? Who found the bodies?

And, most of all, why didn’t anyone ever tell us about it?

Eventually I learned the basics: Alberta and John Bowman had been married and living in Rapid City, South Dakota, for 25 years when the killings occurred.

The limited family knowledge of the killings amounted to rumors of marital issues and mental illness, with few details beyond the shocking news of the deaths on a somber Sunday morning.

I had always wondered what exactly happened, and more so, why?

Eventually, I began to research the events, traveling to Rapid City and interviewing numerous relatives and friends of the victims, many of whom remain in South Dakota.

That, along with news reports, documents and even records from a state mental hospital, allowed me to piece together a shocking tale of simmering tensions, mixed motives, and deadly outcomes.

I was surprised and appreciative that most people I approached, including relatives who lived through the killings, were open to offering their insights.

As someone who has reported on hundreds of crimes over several decades, delving into the private world and difficult past of my own family sparked both surprise and some sadness.

The more I learned about these long-lost relatives, the more it became clearer that both John and Alberta had complicated lives and personal demons.

Eventually I had to ask myself if it was fair to dig into the lives of these deceased relatives and expose their troubles to readers and strangers.

Was it better to keep this family secret private? All involved are long gone. What purpose does it serve to bring up the past, especially when it was so tragic?

But the more I learned about their past, personal demons and problems — and the stunning trail that led to their deaths — the more I believed others would benefit from knowing the truth, no matter how difficult it may be.

And further findings suggest, as in many cases, the truth is far from simple and not always what you might think.

Yes, John Bowman committed a heinous, horrible act with no defense or valid excuse. But further research found he was a troubled man best by mental problems and desperate feelings.

In the end, I crafted a book that I believe tells a necessary tale about personal demons, criminal motives, as well as the impact of emotional challenges on the human psyche.

As a reporter who had never researched a tragedy so close to home, I also gained new respect and understanding for people who are in the news. Realizing again that every subject of a story, suspect or victim, is a person, not just a name or a face.

Joe Strupp is an award-winning journalist with 30 years’ experience who covers education and several local communities for APP.com and the Asbury Park Press. He is the author of four books, including the newest, Death on St. Charles Street.. Reach him at jstrupp@gannettnj.com and at 732-413-3840. Follow him on Twitter at @joestrupp

