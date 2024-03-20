Discover Odessa & Visit Midland host Hotel Law & Education Partnerships

Mar. 20—MIDLAND — Discover Odessa and Visit Midland are pleased to partner with the Texas Hotel and Lodging Association (THLA) to host a Lunch and Learn seminar on Hotel Law and Education Partnerships from noon to 1:30 p.m. March 20 in the Atmos Energy Community Room, 2304 Loop 40, Midland.

Registration and lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by the seminar.

More than 30 local leaders and hospitality professionals are expected to attend this event, highlighting the importance of collaboration in strengthening the tourism industry in the Midland-Odessa area. Tourism is a major economic driver for the region, generating millions of dollars annually in visitor spending on hotels, restaurants, attractions, and retail. THLA's General Counsel & Operations Manager, Justin Bragiel, and Debbie Wieland, Education Outreach & Foundation Director, will present the seminar. They will discuss key legal issues impacting Texas hotels and explore how education partnerships can benefit lodging establishments.