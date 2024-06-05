New Discover Odessa director jumps into new role

Jun. 4—A desire to learn about a new career field led Laura Marts to the hospitality industry.

Marts is now director of Discover Odessa, the tourism arm of the Odessa Chamber of Commerce. She previously worked for Visit Midland in a similar role.

She also has worked for the City of Odessa in dispatch at the police department and in administration in the oilfield. Marts stayed home with her son for a while and then stepped into the world of Convention and Visitors Bureaus and Destination Marketing Organizations. Discover Odessa is considered a Destination Marketing Organization because they don't manage a convention center, but they market the city to tourists.

Marts grew up in Normangee not far from Bryan-College Station and has been in Odessa for 17 years.

She learned the industry working for Visit Midland.

"The idea of getting to come to Odessa, which is where I live already, where my husband works, where my son goes to school, and then lead this team that I've actually gotten to know already was just kind of an answer to a prayer, to the next step, to the next season," Marts said.

Without coming in "guns blazing," Marts said her first objective is to learn the lay of the land at Discover Odessa and in the city, find out what they would like to see and how tourism fits into that.

"I want to really understand what's happening here are ready and then help it move forward. Our main tourist is the business or the sports traveler. Those are really our two main markets here in this area. We have a lot of tourists, we have a lot of hotel nights that come from those two things. So then, instead of trying to be something I'm not, how do we better be what we are? How do we better fit that business traveler? What else are they looking for? What else can we do to make them want to have their business meeting here? Same thing with a sports traveler as we're putting in the sports complex. What fields can we make better? What fields do we need? What facilities do we need that could maybe keep people in our region from having to travel to a different region. We could actually bring them here. So just kind of have a good understanding so that then I can move some things forward," Marts said.

Having lived in Odessa for 17 years, she has seen a lot of change and different leadership approaches.

"Because I feel like I've been heard through a lot of it, it gives me a good footing on okay, what are we going to do now? Is this a mindset that actually got established from previous leadership, and that's not how the leadership is now and how can I help that person maybe grow their mindset? I love the fact that I've been here as long as I have because this feels like my home as much as anywhere else. People say where are you from? I'm like, well, now I'm from Odessa and I love it," Marts said.

Marts went to Texas Bible Institute in Columbus, Texas, and her certificate is in Christian life studies.

"From there, I went straight into the work industry and so I did not pursue any other degree or college education, which again, is a great fit here where I am because even in today's world, they're recognizing that sometimes you need a degree or you need the equivalent experience. This industry I had far above the equivalent experience, and then of course, in this industry, it's the kind of thing where I can continue to take classes and courses to grow in this area," she added.

The hospitality industry is a natural fit for her because one of the things she enjoys is making feel people feel welcome and comfortable.

"The hospitality industry means I get to make my everyday life making people feel welcome and comfortable. It just really fits my natural personality. I also like to see the glass half full. I love to highlight the good and what we do have to offer. I've never been a we don't have this, we don't have that. I've always been let me just tell you what we do have. Or let me take a few minutes to understand what you need, and help you make that connection," Marts said.

Marts has a staff of five.

"The Discover Odessa team, they are as great as I thought," she added.

Visit Midland and Discover Odessa work together and she hopes they will work together even more.

"I knew of the team. I've seen some of their work as we've collaborated, but to see them here, they work very hard and they love what they do. They're good at what they do. I love our team and then just see the chamber under Renee's leadership. They're all wonderful. Again, they like what they do. I like the opportunity to connect with leaders in our city and the Chamber does a great job of that," Marts said.

She and her husband, Ben, have one child. Ben Marts is an assistant chief at Odessa Fire Rescue.

With she and her husband now in Odessa, Marts said it's a great opportunity to continue leading in the city and continue to broaden their circle.

"I love being here. I'm thankful for the opportunity. I hope to just be transparent and I hope to continue to build relationships in the city. I hope the city, city council and managers know they can trust me, they can trust our department to continue moving the city forward as best we can," Marts said.

Renee Henderson Earls, president and CEO of the Odessa Chamber of Commerce, is thrilled to have Marts on board.

"Laura has jumped right into her new role of leading our Discover Odessa team, bringing her passion for promoting tourism and all that Odessa has to offer. She is eager to add new ideas and a different perspective to our ongoing efforts, marketing the community to business and leisure visitors," Earls said.