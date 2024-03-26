Discover Michigan's beauty from anywhere: 16 cameras give live look at cities statewide
Unbeknownst to many, you can explore numerous parts of Michigan from the comfort of your home.
The state is littered with cameras displaying live feeds from the southeastern corner to the northwest tip of the Upper Peninsula. While it may be fun to sneak a peek at a place a couple of hundreds of miles away, the cameras have practical functions, too, in helping to plan a trip more accurately.
The West Michigan Tourist Association has compiled many live feeds from the U.P. and the western half of the mitten into a comprehensive list for curious visitors. Just last week, their gallery received a new addition when the Drummond Island Tourist Association installed a second webcam at Yacht Haven.
"Visitors can witness people crossing the ice bridge during winter, and observe wildlife in the area," the West Michigan Tourist Association said in a release. "As the weather warms up, you can catch sight of boaters and, if you're lucky, the renowned Drummond Island Tall Ship Company, the Schooner Huron Jewel."
More: Michigan state park fall harvest festivals: 2024 camping dates
Here's several other Michigan spots you can see using live camera footage:
Detroit: Downtown Detroit, Campus Martius and the Detroit River from Dossin Great Lakes Museum. Local 4+ also has live footage on their website of downtown Detroit, the Detroit riverfront, Detroit Metro Airport, Ann Arbor and Mount Clemens.
East Lansing: Michigan State University's campus.
Grand Rapids: Grand River from Grand Rapids Public Museum.
Port Huron: St. Clair River from the Blue Water Convention Center.
Bay City: Saginaw River from Essexville.
Gaylord: Main Street from the Gaylord Tourism Bureau Information Center.
Sault Ste Marie: Soo Locks from the Tower of History.
Drummond Island: from the Ferry Dock and from the Yacht Haven.
South Haven: South Beach.
Muskegon: from Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park.
Traverse City: Front Street in downtown Traverse City.
Charlevoix: Round Lake and the Charlevoix marina.
Mackinaw City: Mackinac Bridge from Holiday Inn Express.
Petoskey: Bay Harbor and the marina.
Marquette: from Mount Mesnard and from S Front Street.
Ironwood: from Mount Zion Ski Hill.
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: See these 16 Michigan cities through live camera feeds