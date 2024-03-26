Discover Michigan's beauty from anywhere: 16 cameras give live look at cities statewide

Unbeknownst to many, you can explore numerous parts of Michigan from the comfort of your home.

The state is littered with cameras displaying live feeds from the southeastern corner to the northwest tip of the Upper Peninsula. While it may be fun to sneak a peek at a place a couple of hundreds of miles away, the cameras have practical functions, too, in helping to plan a trip more accurately.

The West Michigan Tourist Association has compiled many live feeds from the U.P. and the western half of the mitten into a comprehensive list for curious visitors. Just last week, their gallery received a new addition when the Drummond Island Tourist Association installed a second webcam at Yacht Haven.

"Visitors can witness people crossing the ice bridge during winter, and observe wildlife in the area," the West Michigan Tourist Association said in a release. "As the weather warms up, you can catch sight of boaters and, if you're lucky, the renowned Drummond Island Tall Ship Company, the Schooner Huron Jewel."

Here's several other Michigan spots you can see using live camera footage:

