Discover free summer camps at the CSC summer youth expo at FAMU DRS

With the support of the Children’s Services Council the Omega Lamplighters program worked with over 80 youth as a part of their youth leadership academy in summer of 2022.

The Children's Services Council of Leon County will be hosting a summer youth expo at Florida A&M University's Developmental Research School at 10 a.m. on Sat., March 23.

According to Cecka Rose Green, executive director for the CSC, the event will help parents make an informed decision on which free summer camp they wish to send their children to.

The CSC recently approved 11 summer camp providers to receive $1.7 million in funding. The agency projects they will support over 900 children in Leon County with the camps ranging in focus from sports mentorship to musical business.

All camps funded will be required to provide an educational component, to reduce summer learning loss, and a minimum of two meals and a snack each day for campers. "The idea is that we want to prevent summer slide by keeping the children engaged," Green said.

Parents, children and community providers offering free services and camps will be present at the expo, which is open to the public and free to attend at FAMU DRS. Other camp providers hoping to present at the expo please visit the CSC website to sign up for free.

For more information on the CSC's summer youth expo please visit their website at cscleon.org/summeryouthexpo

If you go

FAMU's Developmental Research School is located at 400 W. Orange Ave., Tallahassee, 32307.

