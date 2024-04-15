Discount retailer sets opening date for new Sacramento-area store — and it’s hiring

The countdown has begun.

Discount retail chain Burlington, set to open at The Promenade at Sacramento Gateway shopping center in Natomas, has announced its opening date — and it’s just around the corner.

The retailer will open its doors on April 26, according to the its website. This is a relocation of the store at 3671 N. Freeway Blvd.

Where will the new Burlington open in Sacramento?

Burlington has moved a few doors down from its previous location.

It will open its doors at 3611 N. Freeway Blvd. in Natomas, neighboring Target and T.J. Maxx.

Is Burlington hiring?

The new Burlington has a few open job positions available on its website.

These positions include:

Cashier Associate

Retail Stocking Associate

Store Associate

Retail Sales Associate

Retail Front End Supervisor

Retail Stocking Team Supervisor

Positions pay between $16 and $20 an hour.

Employee benefits include flexible hours and discounts on merchandise, according to Burlington’s website.

Based on the amount of hours worked, employees can be eligible for medical benefits, a 401(k) plan, paid time off, paid holidays and paid sick time.

What is Burlington?

Burlington is a New Jersey-based company that sells a variety of merchandise, including clothing, home goods and children’s toys.

Where are other Burlington stores in the Sacramento area?

Burlington has two other stores in Sacramento.

Here’s where:

1596 Ethan Way in Arden Arcade

5601 Florin Road in in Florin

What else is at the Natomas shopping center?

The Promenade at Sacramento Gateway is a “regional open-air retail center” located within minutes off Interstate 80.

The bustling shopping center houses more than 30 diverse businesses. From clothing and shoes to electronics and makeup, the center provides shoppers a plethora of choices.

Hours vary depending on the business.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.