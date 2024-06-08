Discontent with Supreme Court builds as corruption scandals and political agenda mix
After a week in which Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's open political bias was cast in stark relief and literally run up a flag pole, followed by revelations of massive gifts accepted by Justice Clarence Thomas, frustration with the justices' arrogant impunity has a growing number of Americans demanding that something be done. Nikole Hannah Jones, civil rights reporter for the New York Times, and Dahlia Lithwick, senior editor at Slate, discuss with Alex Wagner.