Discharging fireworks legal for eight days

Jun. 21—COLUMBUS — Ohioans will have eight days around Independence Day where they can legally discharge 1.4G consumer fireworks, unless prohibited by local laws, if they follow the Ohio Fire Code's discharge rules.

Consumer fireworks usage will be permitted from 4 to 11 p.m. on June 28-30 and July 3-7.

While setting off fireworks will be allowed, there are ways to do so safely to minimize injuries and fires.

The National Safety Council provided the following tips for those setting off fireworks:

—Never used fireworks while impaired;

—Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear;

—Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands;

—Never light fireworks indoors;

—Only use fireworks away from people, houses and flammable material;

—Never point or throw fireworks at another person;

—Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting;

—Never ignite devices in a container;

—Do not try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks;

—Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don't go off or in case of fire.

According to the State Fire Marshal's Fire Prevention Bureau, Ohio had 128 fire incidents from fireworks in 2023, and there have been 10 incidents so far in 2024. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said fireworks were involved in more than 10,200 treated injuries in 2022. Nearly half of all fireworks injuries are to bystanders.

"Even sparklers can cause serious injuries if not handled correctly," said Anita Metheny, chief of the State Fire Marshal's Fire Prevention Bureau. "Always supervise their use or consider safer alternatives like glow sticks, especially for children."