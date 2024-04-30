“Discarded like trash”: Puppies found in MS rest stop dumpster

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Tunica Humane Society says three puppies discarded like trash in a dumpster at an I-55 rest stop were rescued in the nick of time Friday afternoon.

The Humane Society said it was hot outside when a security guard at the Desoto County Welcome Center in Hernando discovered the three young dogs inside one of their trash bins.

The Tunica Humane Society posted pictures of the pups in the security guard’s vehicle after he found them. The security guard drove them to the animal shelter as soon as his shift ended.

Posts about the dumpster puppies have been liked, shared, and commented on hundreds of times over the last several days. Many thanked the security guard for saving the dogs, while others condemned the person who threw them away.

“Why in the world would some heartless person throw these innocent puppies in a dumpster is beyond my comprehension. Thank goodness a person with a good heart found them,” Carol Moss said.

“They are the cutest little babies,” Brenda Williams said. It’s so hard even to think that humans are so horrible nowadays. They are in a safe and loving place. Thank the Lord.”

The dogs, two males, and one female were seen playing at the Tunica Humane Society over the weekend and will soon be up for adoption.

Cookie Monster, Oscar, and Grover will be among several dogs at Hollywood Feed in Southaven on Saturday.

Puppies playing at Tunica Humane Society: Courtesy: Tunica Humane Society





Pups after rescue. Courtesy: Tunica Humane Society; Dog

Courtesy: Tunica Humane Societiy

Cookie Monster

Grover

Oscar

Grover

Cookie Monster

oscar



If you want to adopt one of the puppies or want more information about the Tunica Humane Society, click here.

