When disaster strikes on Election Day

Election Day, like any day ending in ‘y,’ is not excused from emergencies and election officials take the possibilities into account in their planning.

Emergency reaction planning started at county offices not long after the 911 attacks, said Stephanie Salvatore, elections superintendent for Gloucester County.

“Because 911 was an election day in New York City,” she said.

Salvatore said a plan was worked up with each town, including setting backup polling places.

“And it’s in a sealed envelope and it wouldn’t be opened unless there was a true emergency,” Salvatore said. “And they can change in each town and year-to-year they can change. So, we still do that practice as far as emergency backup locations.”

Even county offices have alternate sites and reaction plans, Salvatore said.

Two years ago, bomb threats in the area around Rowan University saw polling stations shifted from Glassboro to a county building in Clayton. That was a primary election.

Salvatore said other counties received similar reports. Since then, she said, Gloucester County has outfitted a bus as a mobile polling site.

Precautions for voting security

“And on that bus will be paper ballots,” Salvatore said. “It will be our iPad poll book. It can be a couple polling machines. And we can move that bus anywhere at all we want. If we needed it in a parking lot, we have emergency power.”

Cumberland County also has emergency procedures but not much can be publicly revealed about them, said Lizbeth Hernandez, the county's elections board administrator.

“There’s a lot in there,” Hernandez said. “We definitely do have a plan and we do have alternate locations, not just for our polling locations but also for our offices, as well.”

Hernandez said there has not been a need to activate them, “Thank God.”

Hernandez said bad weather is the emergency most likely to interfere with an election.

“I think especially during November time, hurricanes,” she said.

