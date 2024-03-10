Disaster recovery center set up in Kent County after August tornado

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The federal government will open a Disaster Recovery Center in Alpine Township this week to help residents apply for assistance following storms and a tornado that touched down last August.

The Disaster Recovery Center will be open for six days, from March 11 to March 16, at the Henze Center Community Room in Alpine Township Fire Station 10 at 1100 Henze Drive in Comstock Park from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Saturday, it will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the Kent County Emergency Management.

Representatives with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be there to help people affected by the storms apply for federal disaster assistance. The funds can cover things like temporary lodging, basic home repairs and other expenses related to the disaster.

EF1 tornado leaves trail of damage near Grand Rapids

Residents and business owners who want to challenge a notice of ineligibility, which the Kent County Emergency Management Coordinator says is “routine,” can come to the center to meet with representatives. Many times, notices of ineligibility mean the applicant has not provided enough information for application approval.

Last month, FEMA announced that assistance would be available to people in Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Kent, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland and Wayne counties after storms, tornadoes and flooding that happened on Aug. 24-26.

Applications for assistance are due by April 8.

Disaster Recovery Centers have also been opened in Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, and Wayne counties. Visit the FEMA website to find the center closest to you.

People affected by the August storms can also apply for assistance without visiting a center by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800.621.3362 or online at DisasterAssistance.gov or the FEMA App.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.