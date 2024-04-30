‘It was a disaster;’ Police chief recalls racing to scene of deadly school bus crash

Today, a Clark County jury heard opening statements, as well as some testimony in the trial of a man accused of causing a deadly school bus crash last year.

News Center 7′s John Bedell was inside the courtroom for opening statements. See the new video showing the moment the deadly crash happened and hear from the police chief who was the first on scene tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Trial begins today for man accused of causing deadly Clark County school bus crash

Hermanio Joseph, 36, is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter and vehicular homicide for the crash involving a Northwestern Local Schools bus on the district’s first day of school on Aug. 22. The crash killed an 11-year-old student, Aiden Clark, and injured over two dozen others.

During the proceedings on Tuesday, prosecutors revealed on-board video from the deadly crash. It showed the van prosecutors said Joseph was driving going left of center around a curve and slamming into the bus.