Disaster assistance gets approved for Oklahoma counties affected by recent severe weather

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — On Friday Gov. Kevin Stitt announced the approval from the White House on Oklahoma’s request for disaster assistance on counties that were hit in May by tornadoes and severe storms.

The request was submitted to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on June 5 following assessments that were done after the devastating storms. 1,118 homes were damaged across eight different Oklahoma counties. 95 houses were destroyed and 73 were found with major damages.

Nearly $11 million in infrastructure and utility damages, and debris were caused by the severe weather.

The disaster assistance will assist both business owners and individuals that were affected by the severe weather in Blaine, Caddo, Custer, Delaware, Jackson, Mayes, Muskogee, and Rogers counties from May 19 to May 28.

“Although this disaster declaration took additional time to be approved, we are grateful that assistance will now be available to residents in Claremore, Salina, Colcord, and other areas impacted by recent tornadoes and severe weather,” said Stitt.

FEMA will assist in:

Housing repairs or temporary housing

U.S. Small Business Administration low-interest loans for individuals and businesses to repair or replace any damaged property

Disaster unemployment assistance

Grants for serious needs and necessary disaster expenses that are not met with other programs

The declaration also grants public assistance for Blaine, Delaware, Mayes, and Rogers counties in order to assist municipalities, counties, rural electric cooperatives, the state and other public organizations with debris removal, infrastructure repairs, and costs that are related to the recent storms.

Additional counties could be added to the assistance while other damages are continued to be assessed.

Those counties that are listed are able to apply for disaster assistance by calling 1-800-621-3362 or by visiting disasterassistance.gov.

