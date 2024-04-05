'Disappointed', 'shocked', 'miscarriage of justice': Indianapolis officer's killer sentenced

This article will update

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly four years after Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer Breann Leath was fatally shot moments after arriving at a domestic violence call a judge sentenced her killer.

In February, a Marion County jury found Elliahs Dorsey guilty but mentally ill to reckless homicide in the 2020 killing of Leath. He was found guilty but mentally ill of criminal recklessness regarding the three other officers who responded to the call and were standing next to Leath when Dorsey opened fire. The jury also found Dorsey guilty but mentally ill in the attempted murder and confinement of his then-girlfriend.

On Apr. 9, 2020, Leath and other officers arrived at the apartment Dorsey shared with his girlfriend on the east side of Indianapolis. Police knocked on the door and Dorsey began firing shots at the officers through the door. Two bullets struck Leath in the head.

Dorsey entered an insanity defense during the trial, with his attorney saying that on the day of the shooting, Dorsey was depressed, paranoid and dealing with significant life changes. His defense argued Dorsey thought people were coming to kill him.

The stiffest penalty Marion Superior Court Judge Mark Stoner offered during the sentencing of Dorsey was for the shooting of his then-girlfriend as she ran from the apartment in the 1800 block of Edinburge Square, near East 21st Street and North Franklin Road. Dorsey was sentenced to 40 years, with 15 of those suspended, according to online court records. He also will be required to spend 15 years on probation with specific mental health treatment requirements after he is released.

But the punishments Stoner imposed Thursday tied to Leath's death drew sharp criticism from city and police leaders.

Stoner sentenced Dorsey to just over five years for killing Leath, but gave him credit for good behavior and counted the years already spent in jail since his arrest as time served.

Rick Snyder, president of the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police, called the punishment a "miscarriage of justice" in a post on X, formerly Twitter, later Thursday. The union has planned a news conference Friday afternoon to address the case.

'Fails to deliver justice': Statement from Indianapolis police chief Chris Bailey

“As the Police Chief of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, I respect the judicial process however, this sentencing decision fails to deliver the justice that Officer Leath, her son, and her family deserve.

On a personal level, as a father, and a career police officer, I am deeply disappointed in the sentence handed down by the judge this afternoon. This man killed a young mother and police officer, robbing Officer Leath of her life and all the potential she had. He also attempted to kill other officers and Ms. Brown. Nothing less than the full sentence under the law for his violent and senseless actions is acceptable.

Today’s sentence only makes the grief felt by Officer Leath's family, friends, colleagues, and the entire Indianapolis community much worse.

To Tom and Jennifer, your enduring strength and resilience in the face of such profound loss continue to inspire us all. Our support for you and Zayn does not end here. In fact, it grows stronger with each passing day. We and our community will continue to wrap our arms around you, while never forgetting Bre’s courage, compassion, and sacrifice.

As we reflect on Officer Leath's legacy of service, let us all honor her memory by upholding the values she lived by - integrity, bravery, compassion, and courage.

We would like to thank the community, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, the detectives assigned to investigate this case, our public safety partners, and all the officers who endured the pain and trauma of the trial and sentencing hearing.

Officer Leath will always be in our minds and our hearts. She is the epitome of a true hero, and I challenge you to “Be like Bre,” every day.”

'Shocked and terribly disappointed': Statement from Mayor Joe Hogsett

“As a former federal prosecutor and as an officer of the court, I acknowledge and respect our system of justice and the decisions that are made by our judicial officials. However, as the Mayor of the City of Indianapolis, as the chief elected official to whom IMPD directly reports, as a father, and as a member of this community, I am shocked and terribly disappointed in the decision of the court today.

In this moment, Indianapolis once again mourns the loss of a model police officer and young mom taken cruelly from the city that she loved so much she sought to protect it. As a community, let us take this moment to reaffirm our commitment to uplifting Officer Breann Leath’s young son, her family, and the men and women who served alongside her at IMPD, and to holding accountable anyone who threatens our city’s peace.”

'Exemplary legacy and sacrifice': Statement from prosecutor Ryan Mears

“I want to acknowledge our trial team and the women and men of the prosecutor’s office, who, alongside IMPD, have worked to pursue justice for Breann, the surviving victim, and their families.

Our thoughts are with Zayn, Jennifer, and Tommy who have demonstrated such strength and resilience throughout an unimaginably difficult process.

As we move forward, let’s reflect on Breann’s exemplary legacy and sacrifice.”

