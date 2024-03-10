Dirty tricks in Maitland library campaign? Hit mailer flouts political laws

A mystery mailer that appears to flout Florida campaign laws has inflamed the campaign for a $14 million library bond in Maitland, making exaggerated claims about the true costs of the city’s library project.

There is no record that the group taking credit for the mailer — which dubs itself Maitland’s Folly but uses a seemingly bogus address in St. Petersburg — has registered as a campaign committee as required. That leaves the source of its funding unknown as well as any actual connection to the Orange County city of 19,000.

Lindsay Hall Harrison, who holds seat 4 on Maitland’s city council, said that library backers have not been able to solve the mystery behind who is running the opposition campaign.

“It’s a very disappointing thing for us to be in a situation where there’s a disinformation campaign, which is not even based in fact. And it’s disappointing that people who clearly have an agenda aren’t even willing to show their faces or to publicly out themselves as dissenters,” Harrison said.

It’s not uncommon to see mailers and other campaign material skirting the edge of Florida’s political laws, but they almost always come in partisan races like state legislative seats where big-money groups have an interest in the outcome. It’s far more unusual to see such material in an exclusively local race with relatively smaller stakes.

The mailer sent out by the anonymous member or members of Maitland’s Folly purports to demonstrate that the library project will cost $40 million, more than double the $18.7 million the city has been saying. It argues that the city has plenty of money in reserve that would allow it to build a new library or refurbish its old building with a far smaller investment than the construction bond on the ballot.

“These Maitland taxpayer funds should be spent paving roads, replacing aged water pipes and installing new sewer lines,” the mailer states.

To reach its $40 million figure, the mailer adds to the city’s project budget an estimate of the financing costs — essentially, the interest that would be paid on the bond over time, much like a homeowner paying interest on their mortgage — and the cost of refurbishing the city’s current library for another use.

It also compares its cost figure for Maitland’s library unfavorably to a new library in Newton, Kansas, but gets the math wrong when it says that Newton’s 13,000-square-foot library costing $10.7 million comes out to $428 per square foot (the correct answer would be $823; the mailer estimates the cost per sq. ft of Maitland’s planned library at $950, which is roughly right).

“The vote on March 19th is not a referendum on a new library for Maitland, it is a referendum on giving the city council millions of dollars to spend with little or no accountability,” the mailer says.

Harrison said that most of the figures referenced in the mailer are “not based in reality.”

“It’s disappointing that they’re not even using real facts and figures to actually make their argument, that they have to do it in a way that’s fake,” Harrison said. But Maitland city officials declined to say what a reasonable estimate of financing costs would be.

Although Maitland’s Folly did not register as a campaign committee, it did register with the Florida Division of Corporations as an LLC (limited liability corporation) business.

According to the Sunbiz directory of Florida businesses, Maitland’s Folly registered with the state as an LLC on February 13. Just two weeks later, Maitland residents reported receiving the mailer.

Maitland’s Folly, LLC, listed its principal address at 7901 4th St. N Ste. 300 Saint Petersburg, FL, and its registered agent as Registered Agents Inc. According to its website, the registered agents firm offers businesses the use of its address — the same one Maitland’s Folly is using — for $49 a year.

But there’s no record of Maitland’s Folly registering as a state or local political committee.

According to the Florida Division of Elections, “a combination of two or more individuals, or a person other than an individual must file as a political committee and submit campaign reports when during a calendar year,” if they accept contributions or make expenditures of more than $500 to advocate the defeat of a candidate or issue.

Harrison said that it’s likely that the group has spent thousands of dollars toward sending out the mailer.

The group has also created a website called maitlandsfolly.com where there were initially multiple blog posts questioning the validity of the $14 million bond and some of the same arguments as the mailer in more detail. The mailer referred readers to the website.

But all posts on the website have been removed in the last week, and it now simply declares “There’s nothing here.”