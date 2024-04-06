Dirt Don't Hurt: What to expect when you’re expecting an eclipse

I’ve never witnessed a solar eclipse in complete totality. Sure, in 2017 I sat outside with my kids and our glasses and half watched the sky and half watched the dogs to see if they did anything silly like howl or dance. I remember everything got weird for a bit, but that wasn’t a total eclipse. I have no idea what to expect this year when the sky gets dark.

NASA has spelled out the phases of the eclipse like a play by play that makes me incredibly excited to witness this event. If you’d like to follow along, grab your eclipse glasses and continue reading. But don’t read this with your glasses on − save them for the sun.

First comes the partial eclipse, when the moon starts to move in front of the sun, making it look like a crescent moon which is a little ironic, but I’m sure will hush crowds everywhere except for people reminding other people to put on their glasses. Remember the words your mom used to say: Don’t look at the sun, it’ll burn your eyes out!

Once the moon has almost covered the sun, there is a phase called the Diamond Ring, where just a bit of sun still shines and the ring of light around the moon is visible so it looks like just what you would think. At this point, keep your glasses on but also look around if you are in a crowd of people to see if there is an extremely clever young person down on one knee with an actual diamond ring in their hand. As far as romantic and cosmic proposals go, this would be epic.

No glasses needed during totality, but don't toss them yet

The next phase is totality, where the moon completely blocks the light of the sun. NASA said it’s ok to take your glasses off during this stage, but don’t throw them away because you’ll need them again. They report that the temperature will drop, it will get eerily quiet, and you might be able to see a few stars or planets.

There also is a chance to see a 360 degree sunset all around you, which gives me goosebumps just thinking about. NASA also said to take note of the people around you in case they do something exciting or emotional or take flight or pass out hundred dollar bills. (That last part was me.)

Then put your glasses back on because things are going to go into reverse. The diamond ring, the moon shaped sun, and then life as you once knew it. Maybe. Is this event as life changing as they say? I suppose we Ohioans will find out.

In the meantime, do a little dance for a clear sky and get your glasses ready.

