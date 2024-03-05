A dirt-cheap share price compensates for economic uncertainty

The path to lower interest rates is likely to be anything but straightforward.

Inflation is proving to be somewhat sticky and remains considerably higher than central bank targets across major global economies. This means that policymakers are naturally hesitant to shift to a looser stance in case they fail to fully eradicate fast-paced price rises.

To complicate matters further, the existence of time lags means central banks cannot realistically wait for inflation to fall to 2pc before they loosen monetary policy. When the prospect of slowing economic growth is added to the mix, they may be tempted to move earlier on interest rate cuts than would normally be the case.

As a result, the coming months are likely to be filled with uncertainty and constant changes in investors’ expectations regarding inflation, interest rates and economic growth. Alongside elevated political risk thanks to forthcoming elections in Britain and America, it would be unsurprising for the stock market to prove particularly volatile.

While this may concern short-term investors, long-term shareholders have little reason to worry. Volatility and the risk of permanent capital loss are two very different beasts. And volatile share prices can provide excellent buying opportunities for long-term investors.

For example, the share price of the FTSE 100 mining company Rio Tinto has been highly volatile since our buy recommendation in July 2022. Although its capital gain currently stands at 4pc, it has previously been as much as 30pc.

The company’s financial standing, in contrast, has been highly stable. Its recently released full-year results showed that net debt increased by just 1pc against the previous year and now equates to less than 8pc of net assets. Net interest costs, meanwhile, were covered a very healthy 36 times by operating profits during the year.

A solid financial position means the company can continue to invest in its asset base. Capital expenditure rose by 5pc to $7.1bn during the year and this figure is projected to increase as its growth projects develop and the world’s net zero ambitions move more sharply into focus.

Indeed, Rio Tinto is becoming increasingly well placed to capitalise on higher demand for the “future-facing” commodities integral to the process of global decarbonisation.

For example, Rio began underground copper production at Oyu Tolgoi in Mongolia during its latest financial year. The mine is expected to produce 500,000 tonnes of copper per year between 2028 and 2036.

Given that demand for copper is expected to rise rapidly thanks its widespread use in electric vehicles and renewables infrastructure, while its supply is very limited, the company’s investment could ultimately deliver exceptional returns.

Similarly, iron ore and a range of minerals such as lithium are likely to be used more extensively as the world shifts to cleaner forms of energy. Demand for such commodities is also likely to be boosted by an improving global economic outlook as interest rates gradually move lower in response to falling inflation.

These factors should boost commodity prices and prompt an improvement in Rio Tinto’s financial performance after what was a rather lacklustre 2023 financial year. Revenue edged 3pc lower while earnings per share declined by 12pc as weaker pricing weighed on performance.

The dividend, meanwhile, was cut by 12pc to $4.35. However, the shares still offer an attractive yield of 6.8pc. Although dividends paid by any mining company are unlikely to be among the most stable in the FTSE 100 owing to the inherent volatility of commodity prices, Rio’s payout was covered around 1.7 times by profits. This shows there is substantial headroom should earnings decline further amid an uncertain global economic outlook.

Investors appear to have more than adequately factored in such short-term challenges as the company’s shares trade at just 8.2 times forecast earnings. This suggests that they continue to offer a wide margin of safety and a favourable risk/reward opportunity.

The process of cutting interest rates in developed economies is likely to cause elevated uncertainty and heightened stock market volatility over the coming months. But with a solid financial position, strong growth potential and a low share price, Rio Tinto is well placed to deliver significant capital gains in the long run.

Questor says: buy

Ticker: RIO

Share price at close: £50.26

