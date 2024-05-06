Dirt bike rider seriously injured in crash with vehicle in Templeton: what we know

A weekend motor vehicle accident in Templeton left the operator of a dirt bike seriously injured.

According to law enforcement officials, the collision between the dirt bike and a car occurred in the area of 712 Patriots Road (Rte. 2A) at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Video of the crash, which was recorded by a neighbor’s security camera and viewed by The Gardner News, shows the dirt bike colliding with the vehicle, which was taking a left turn into the parking lot of the Candlelite Café. The footage shows two other dirt bike riders immediately arriving on the scene while the car slowly continues into the parking lot before coming to a stop.

This is the scene outside the Candlelite Cafe in Templeton, seconds before a dirt bike crashed into a vehicle turning into the cafe, as seen from a doorbell camera across the street.

The operator of the dirt bike was transported by Templeton emergency officials to Heywood Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Massachusetts State Police Accident Reconstruction team was requested to the scene.

The driver of the car will not be cited for any moving violations in connection with the incident, according to the police. The operator of the dirt bike was not wearing a helmet, officials said.

The incident remains under investigation, according to the Templeton Police Department.

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: Templeton dirt bike crash by Candlelite Cafe, one seriously injured