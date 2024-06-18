New director of planning and development is focused on business. See who it is

A new director for the City of Jackson's Department of Planning and Development has been confirmed.

On Tuesday, the Jackson City Council confirmed Jhai Keeton as the new panning and development director. Keeton had been serving as interim director since the resignation of Chloe Dotson in February. Keeton previously served as a deputy director in the planning department.

The vote was unanimous to confirm Keeton, but not before council members grilled him with questions about how he plans to improve the city.

Keeton outlined his goals: economic development and turning Jackson into more of a business-friendly city.

“I am an economic developer more than I am a planner, and I think this represents a good opportunity for the city of Jackson because we’ve always had planners,” Keeton said during his confirmation. "Everything we do on the planning side should be to better position us to do business."

Keeton has a master's degree in science and economic development from the University of Southern Mississippi, as well as a bachelor's degree in business administration and accounting from Jackson State University, according to his resume.

Since September 2023, the city has lost four department heads, including a director for the Department of Public Works, which has sat vacant for over a year now.

But progress has been made, with Keeton being the latest department head to be confirmed for the city this year. Previously, Drew Martin was confirmed City Attorney in February and Abram Muhammad was confirmed as director of the Department of Parks and Recreation in January.

