Hollywood director offers $100,000 for 239lbs Donald Trump to stand on 'accurate scales' in public

Donald Trump medical results have said the US President is in ‘excellent health’ – but it seems not everyone is convinced.

Amid widespread concerns about the state of his diet, the news that Trump has seemingly passed the tests with flying colours has been greeted with scepticism in some quarters.

US navy doctor Ronny Jackson released specific details of the president’s weight and blood pressure, but critics behind the so-called ‘girther movement’ – referring to the “birther movement” conspiracy theory surrounding Barack Obama’s US citizenship that was backed by Trump – questioned many of them.

They included the director of Hollywood film ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, who has offered to donate $100,000 to charity for Trump to “step on an accurate scale”.

James Gunn tweeted: “I will give 100 thousand dollars to Trump’s favorite charity if he will step on an accurate scale with an impartial medical professional, okayed by both of us. For real.”

I will give 100 thousand dollars to Trump's favorite charity if he will step on an accurate scale with an impartial medical professional, okayed by both of us. For real. #Girther #GirtherMovement — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 17, 2018





Here are a few elements of President Trump’s medical check-up that have been questioned:

His height

A picture of a 6’3” man standing next to a 6’1” man and their wives. pic.twitter.com/VmnLjHfvMq — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 17, 2018





Ronny Jackson, who carried out the president’s physical examination, reported that the President is 6ft 3in tall.

Gunn tweeted a picture of Mr Trump standing with former US President Barack Obama with the caption: “A picture of a 6’3″ man standing next to a 6’1″ man and their wives”.

A picture of Mr Trump’s New York driving license also emerged, recording his height at 6ft 2in – suggesting he has grown an inch.

Important to note: The #girther movement did not start today. https://t.co/c6EVOFbWDx — Very Executive Time Ben Lyon (@byrdturgler) January 16, 2018





His weight

Gunn’s offer to donate to charity for Mr Trump to stand on some “accurate” scales was followed by a series of tweets questioning his weight, comparing him to athletes who apparently record the same weight.

According to Ronny Jackson, the president weighs 239lb – three pounds heavier than in September 2016 when he last revealed his weight.

Jay Cutler is 6'3, 233 lbs. No way Donald Trump is 6'3 239 lbs. #Girther pic.twitter.com/IECM6N9J7d — SpinDoctor (@SpinDr) January 16, 2018





Trump's medical exam says he's 6'3" and 239 pounds. Albert Pujols is 6'3" and 240 pounds. If the dementia tests are equally accurate, we are doomed. pic.twitter.com/fn0u1xzzjI — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 17, 2018





L: Vikings running back Latavius Murray. R: Donald Trump. Both listed officially at 6'3"/235 lbs. #Girther pic.twitter.com/nGEB0VdK33 — Dennis Perkins (@DennisPerkins5) January 16, 2018





His health

Ronny Jackson recorded the president’s bloody pressure at 122 over 74, with his total cholesterol a higher-than-recommended 223.

He noted his BMI as 29.9lbs – close to an ‘overweight’ BMI of 30.

But critics suggested that the extra inch Mr Trump appeared to have gained would have helped alter his BMI.

For the record, @realDonaldTrump said he was 74 inches in 2012. Now his doctor says he's 75 inches. And that one inch makes is BMI "overweight" not "obese." I'm a #girther because old men don't GROW an inch! pic.twitter.com/ehNxF9PjPL — Gersh Kuntzman (@GershKuntzman) January 16, 2018