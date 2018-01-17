    Hollywood director offers $100,000 for 239lbs Donald Trump to stand on 'accurate scales' in public

    Ellen Manning

     

    Donald Trump medical results have said the US President is in ‘excellent health’  – but it seems not everyone is convinced.

    Amid widespread concerns about the state of his diet, the news that Trump has seemingly passed the tests with flying colours has been greeted with scepticism in some quarters.

    US navy doctor Ronny Jackson released specific details of the president’s weight and blood pressure, but critics behind the so-called ‘girther movement’ – referring to the “birther movement” conspiracy theory surrounding Barack Obama’s US citizenship that was backed by Trump – questioned many of them.

    They included the director of Hollywood film ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, who has offered to donate $100,000 to charity for Trump to “step on an accurate scale”.

    James Gunn tweeted: “I will give 100 thousand dollars to Trump’s favorite charity if he will step on an accurate scale with an impartial medical professional, okayed by both of us. For real.”


     

    Here are a few elements of President Trump’s medical check-up that have been questioned:

    His height


    Ronny Jackson, who carried out the president’s physical examination, reported that the President is 6ft 3in tall.

    Gunn tweeted a picture of Mr Trump standing with former US President Barack Obama with the caption: “A picture of a 6’3″ man standing next to a 6’1″ man and their wives”.

    MOST POPULAR ON YAHOO UK TODAY

    BA passenger arrested for trying to board plane wearing 10 pairs of trousers and eight shirts
    Welcome to Oymyakon, the world’s coldest village where even people’s EYELASHES freeze
    Water gentleman! Donald Trump keeps his umbrella to himself as Melania gets soaked
    Dad on benefits fined £900 for leaving children’s toys in communal garden
    Warning over ‘super-infectious’ Japanese flu which is spreading around Britain
    A picture of Mr Trump’s New York driving license also emerged, recording his height at 6ft 2in – suggesting he has grown an inch.


    His weight

    Gunn’s offer to donate to charity for Mr Trump to stand on some “accurate” scales was followed by a series of tweets questioning his weight, comparing him to athletes who apparently record the same weight.

    According to Ronny Jackson, the president weighs 239lb – three pounds heavier than in September 2016 when he last revealed his weight.




    His health

    Ronny Jackson recorded the president’s bloody pressure at 122 over 74, with his total cholesterol a higher-than-recommended 223.

    He noted his BMI as 29.9lbs – close to an ‘overweight’ BMI of 30.

    But critics suggested that the extra inch Mr Trump appeared to have gained would have helped alter his BMI.


    While conspiracy theories were rife on social media, many also pointed out that Ronny Jackson has been the presidential physician since 2013 and was appointed by Barack Obama.

    Dan Pfeiiffer, a senior adviser to Obama, was among those to vouch for Jackson’s credibility.


    While Alyssa Mastromonaco, Obama’s former deputy chief of staff, also tweeted: “There is no one better than ronny. no one. he is a saint and patriot.”