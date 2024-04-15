‘Directions Cares for Classrooms’ grant winners announced

Some local teachers are getting extra help with their classroom needs. Directions Credit Union recently announced 17 winners from the “Directions Cares for Classrooms” grant program for winter 2024.

The program provides educators with grants up to $500 each to be used for a variety of projects and materials, including books, software, calculators, math manipulatives, art supplies, audio-visual equipment, lab materials and more.

“Educators play such a vital role in the lives of their students, and they often spend their own money to purchase supplies, materials, and items to make their classrooms complete or to help students that may need something extra,” Barry Shaner, president/CEO at Directions Credit Union said in a written statement. “'Directions Cares for Classrooms' is a small way we can say thank you to all the wonderful educators making a difference.”

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

The grant program is open to K-12 educators who work for public, private or charter schools in the Directions field of membership, which includes schools in Ashland, Crawford, Fulton, Huron, Knox, Lucas, Richland, Tuscarawas, Wayne, Wood, Monroe and Lenawee.

For winter 2024, Directions Credit Union received 144 applications. This year’s Michigan winners include:

Kyle McElvany: St. Mary Catholic Central High School (Monroe): The grant funds will be used to purchase five college and career planning kits. The kits will assist their students with disabilities begin the planning process for transitioning out of high school and beginning their careers and/or post-secondary education.

Wendy Steinman: Douglas Elementary School (Bedford): Steinman, a first-grade teacher, will be teaching students how to use the Walgreens photo website to create their own books with photos taken during the school year. These first-graders will be getting help from their fifth grade big buddies and will be learning a variety of computer skills in the process.

Marcia Hojnacki: Blissfield Elementary School (Blissfield): The grant funds will be used to purchase a hydroponic tower growing system allowing students to grow plants to eat and to provide food for animals in their environmental life lab. They will be planting lettuce and other vegetables.

Joseph Swinkey: Monroe High School (Monroe): The high school band director will be purchasing tuner metronomes with contact microphones. This will allow the students to accurately pick up and convey their instruments' sound helping students to achieve their maximum potential.

Kaitlin Boston: Monroe County Intermediate School District (Monroe): The ISD grant will serve students with moderate cognitive impairments. The teacher will purchase a padded play couch allowing the creation of a physical learning space fulfilling their sensory needs, motor activities and a cooperative and imaginary play space.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: ‘Directions Cares for Classrooms’ grant winners announced