Dippy! At the USU Eastern Prehistoric Museum
The Sweet 16 began Thursday and the first day of action did not disappoint. Will we get more upsets Friday?
The White House revised the race and ethnicity category to better serve an increasingly diverse America, it says. Here's what that means.
The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are closed for 10 holidays in 2024 and 2025. Find out whether the stock market is open today.
Sweet 16 berths are on the line in both brackets as the stakes ratchet up.
Warner Bros. Discovery is continuing to rename HBO Max as just Max. The rebranding effort will reach Europe in May.
Boston has an eight-game lead over Milwaukee in the East.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by the host of Locked On Heat, Wes Goldberg, to try and figure out if the Heat are better or worse off than when they won the Eastern Conference last season.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman are back on a Monday morning to look at two big NL transactions that happened over the last few days: Zack Wheeler staying in Philadelphia & Matt Chapman signing with San Francisco.
Qatar unveiled its startup investment program at the recent Web Summit through its development bank. The program aims to attract seed and growth-stage tech companies seeking to establish or expand operations within the country. TechCrunch has learned that the program, known as the “Startup Qatar Investment Program,” is backed by a Qatar Development Bank (QDB)-managed $100 million fund.
The election year battle over cherished retirement programs is a microcosm explaining why Washington doesn't solve solvable problems.
Albert took over Rapinoe's No. 15 jersey number this year.
Officials ruled Green's actions only a common foul.
"You're a b*tch. You’re a b*tch. You’re a b*tch," Oubre told each official after the defeat.
Reactions to the ban were impassioned and varied among NFL players past and present.
Within a couple of weeks, Virginia Tech's Final Four hopes dropped because of Elizabeth Kitley's injury and Brooks exited for the SEC.
The FBI searched Samuel Arthur Thompson's home after figuring out he hacked the Jaguars' jumbotron. What they found next was awful.
The No. 1 pick seems to be a foregone conclusion, which means all eyes are on the Commanders and their decision that likely boils down to two QBs.
The Yahoo Fantasy baseball and MLB crews come together to reveal their hottest takes with the 2024 season kicking off.
Google is ending third-party cookies in Chrome. Here’s what that means for publishers trying to stay afloat in a brutal market.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the latest rumors and news around the NFL. The trio start with takeaways from the NFL owner's meetings as Jori was on the ground in Orlando. The hosts discuss the fallout of the new kickoff rule (are rosters going to change because of it?), the two Christmas Day games and what the heck Jerry Jones was doodling in his notebook. Next, it's time to pull out the crystal ball as the hosts attempt to look into the future for some key quarterbacks, starting with Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy's draft stock has been skyrocketing lately as some rumors emerged that he could go as high as second overall. Charles gives his thoughts and what he's hearing from GMs around the league before moving onto Brock Purdy and whether San Francisco will be willing to pay him when the time comes. Charles dives deeper into the 2024 quarterback class and why every prospect has a massive red flag, and Jori gives us the latest on the Dak Prescott contract negotiations, which seem to be heading in the wrong direction. All signs are pointing towards Dak hitting free agency next offseason. Finally, Fitz wraps things up by asking about Deion Sanders' comments about choosing where his sons get drafted and whether or not player empowerment could be ascending to a new level with the emergence of NIL.