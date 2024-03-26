Diocese of Manchester settles 1970s sexual-abuse claim

Mar. 26—The Diocese of Manchester has agreed to settle a claim of child sexual abuse from the 1970s against a former priest, an attorney for the victim announced Tuesday.

Attorney Mitchell Garabedian said his client, whom he referred to as a "courageous childhood clergy sexual abuse victim," settled a claim with Diocese "in the low six figures" through a settlement program.

According to Garabedian, the man was sexually abused when he was about 15 or 16 by the Rev. Alfred L. Jannetta, when the priest was assigned to St. Paul's Church in Franklin around 1973 and 1974.

"Fr. Jannetta would sexually abuse the innocent child after giving the child alcohol and marijuana to consume," Garabedian said in an email. "At least one incident occurred in the church rectory and one incident occurred near the church in Fr. Jannetta's car."

Garabedian said no lawsuit was filed because the statute of limitations had expired on the alleged abuse.

Jannetta died December 22, 2005, after a lengthy illness. He was 64.

Garabedian said the victim also was sexually abused "numerous times" at age 8 by an unidentified priest while attending a two-week session at Camp Fatima in Gilmanton Iron Works.

"This sexual abuse claim is another example of the Catholic Church failing innocent children since the distribution of alcohol and marijuana to children by Fr. Jannetta was well known by many at the time but not prevented," Garabedian said in a statement. "By coming forward the courageous victim, now in his 60s, is sending a message that it is never too late to try to heal and fight the evil of sexual abuse."

In a statement, the Diocese of Manchester said it "provides financial assistance to those who have been harmed, regardless of when the abuse occurred, through a process utilizing independent trauma-informed consultants."

"The Diocese ensures that law enforcement is notified of reports of sexual abuse of a minor by Church personnel as well as the New Hampshire Division for Children, Youth & Families, when appropriate," the statement said. "The Diocese does not disclose details of individual reports or settlements out of respect for all involved. Anyone abused by someone representing the Catholic Church is encouraged to contact law enforcement."

For information about how to report abuse in the Church, to request counseling or other services, or learn about efforts by the Diocese works to create a safe environment for children and young people, visit catholicnh.org/safety and catholicnh.org/restoringtrust.