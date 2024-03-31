The Dio to present 'Alice by Heart' in April and May

The cast of The Dio's production of "Alice by Heart."

PINCKNEY — The Dio will present musical "Alice by Heart" in April and May.

Performances at the professional dinner theater are Fridays-Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. and Sundays at 12:30 p.m. April 5-May 12 at 177 E. Main St. in Pinckney.

Tickets are $53 for adults, $49 for seniors and students, $47 for children under 13, and $48 per ticket for groups of 20 or more.

"Alice By Heart" is a musical inspired by Lewis Carroll's "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" from Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik and co-writer Jessie Nelso.

"In the rubble of the London Blitz of World War II, Alice Spencer’s budding teen life is turned upside down, and she and her dear friend Alfred are forced to take shelter in an underground tube station," a release reads. "When the ailing Alfred is quarantined, Alice encourages him to escape with her into their cherished book and journey down the rabbit hole to Wonderland."

Steve DeBruyne, co-founder of The Dio, is directing. The show will feature actors Alexa Huss, Kolbe Pierzynowski, Alexander Cousins, James Fischer, Lily Gechter, Anthony Pierzynowski, Annabel Pulman, Maddie Ringvelski, Xavier Sarabia, Kylie Scarpace, Antonio Vettraino and Ash Moran.

“Many of us can relate to the desire to return to comforting memories and activities from our childhood,” DeBruyne wrote in the release.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

“Maybe it’s recalling childhood friends and family, or a favorite game, perhaps a particularly nostalgic book or movie. Something that, as an adult, allows us to feel a touch of the magic of our youth and evade the hardships of adulthood.

"But are these trips down memory lane tinged with the weight of our adult selves, our personal or family problems, or the conflicts of the world at large? That’s precisely what the heroine of 'Alice by Heart' is facing as she turns from child to teen.”

Buy tickets at diotheatre.com or call the box office at 517-672-6009.

— Contact reporter Jennifer Eberbach at jeberbach@livingstondaily.com.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: The Dio to present 'Alice by Heart' in April and May