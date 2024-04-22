Dinwiddie Sheriff's Office says five people were shot Monday in a county apartment community

DINWIDDIE − Five people, including two juveniles, were shot during an incident Monday morning at a county apartment community.

Dinwiddie Sheriff D.T. Adams said none of the victims appeared to have suffered life-threatening injuries. All five were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. at Sentry Woods Duplexes in the 5900 block of Sentry Hill Court in northern Dinwiddie. The juveniles are 16 and 17 years old.

The investigation still is in its early stage. Adams said his department planned to release more details as they become available, but he added his deputies are looking for the suspect.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Five people shot in Dinwiddie apartment community